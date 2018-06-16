Public Heath: Investigation at Kent restaurant after people get sick

KENT, Wash. – At least 17 people have been sickened after eating at a buffet at Lahori Kabab-N-Grill in Kent, according to health officials.

King County Public Health said those sickened started to have stomach and intestinal issues after eating at the restaurant on June 10.

The exact food and drink that caused the sickness has not been identified.

Some of the symptoms people may have experienced are nausea, cramping and diarrhea.

Investigators went to the restaurant and found its facilities were not fit for buffet or catering services.

The restaurant has to wait for approval from the health department to resume those services.