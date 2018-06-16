× Motel clerk shot, killed near Sea-Tac Airport

SEATAC, Wash. — King County sheriff’s deputies are searching for whoever shot and killed a clerk at a motel south of Sea-Tac Airport.

Deputies responded to America’s Best Value Inn on the 20600 block of International Boulevard South just after 11 p.m. Friday after an airport shuttle driver returned to the motel to find the clerk lying on the ground.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he later died, according to officials.

No suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.