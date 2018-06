× Train collides with car in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – Police are investigating after a train hit a car Friday morning.

The driver was alert and talking on the way to the hospital, police said.

136th St. was closed between 34th Ave. and Smokey Point Blvd., and police said they expected it to stay closed for hours during the investigation.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.