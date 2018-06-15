911 call from Mason County man who allegedly killed wife: ‘I beat the hell out of her’

MASON COUNTY, Wash. – A Mason County man told a police dispatcher Wednesday that he thought his wife was dead after he “beat the hell out of her a couple days ago,” 911 recordings show.

Stuart Kirk Sullivan, 56, was charged Friday with second-degree murder (domestic violence) in Mason County Superior Court in the death of 51-year-old Donna Sullivan.

Donna Sullivan died in their home in the Collins Lake area, the sheriff’s office said.

The dispatcher asked Stuart Sullivan if he had attacked his wife with his hands or with a weapon.

“Oh, everything, I suppose,” he replied. “She got beat up bad. She sounded like she was doing better today, and all the sudden she wasn’t.”