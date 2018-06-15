× Honey Smacks cereal recalled in Washington

SEATTLE – Some lots of Honey Smacks cereal have been recalled in Washington because they might contain salmonella.

Three people in the state have illnesses that might be linked to the cereal. Across the country, at least 72 people in 31 states have gotten sick.

Kellogg’s is recalling 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce packages of Honey Smacks with UPC codes 3800039103 and 3800014810, the Washington Department of Health said.

“Don’t eat, and throw it away,” the DOH said.

The CDC says you can also return the cereal for a refund.