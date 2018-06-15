Help ID stylish 7-Eleven robber

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Quite the fashion choice on this robbery suspect who demanded only $5 dollar bills from the clerk in south Seattle.

Note the Universal Studios jacket, the blue and gray scarf that may be a Dallas Cowboys scarf, a peach-colored sash over his khaki pants and carrying a pink bag.

Seattle Police are hoping you can identify him after he robbed a 7-Eleven on Martin Luther King, Jr. Way S. on May 25th.

Detectives say he’s black, 5’7” to 5’8”, with a medium build, 30 to 35 years old, with a small patch of hair on his chin.

“He’s very distinctive. He’s very calm. He tells the clerk on duty he wants a carton of cigarettes and the cash and he also tells the clerk on duty that I have a gun, so the clerk fearing for his life, he opens the cash drawer and then the suspect says, ‘I only want the $5’s,’ which is interesting to me, but he takes the three $5 dollar bills and the cigarettes and then he leaves the store,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police think he may be responsible for other robberies, as well.

If you can identify him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.