Help ID greeting card-buying fraud suspect

WANTED IN EDMONDS —

Take a look at this guy leaving the grocery store with a greeting card in his hand. Thoughtful guy, right? Wrong — because police say he bought it with a credit card stolen from a victim in Edmonds.

Detectives need to know his name and say that greeting card is part of dozens of charges he made at stores in Bellevue, Kirkland and Seattle.

“This is one of those cases where someone ends up with a credit card missing, likely stolen in the mail and they don’t realize it until they have, in this case $2,300 worth of charges,” said Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley. “24 fraudulent charges over a period of eight days. We’ve got a great picture of him coming out of one grocery store, holding a greeting card and nothing says, ‘I love you’ like giving you a greeting card that’s been purchased with a stolen credit card. That’s super-classy.”

Detectives think the suspect is white, in his 50’s and wore a hospital-type boot or cast on his right foot.

“With the pictures we got we’re hoping somebody recognizes him and will let us make some contact with him and figure out why he thought it would be a good idea to go on a spending spree with someone else’s card,” said Sgt. Hawley.

If you know his name, download the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).