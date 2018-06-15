Help ID chronic coffee shop burglar

WANTED IN EDMONDS —

It’s time to brew some justice for coffee shops in Edmonds being targeted by the same burglar police are hoping you can help identify.

“We’re looking for someone that has hit about eight coffee shops so far,” said Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley. “Looks like he does about two or three in a night, will take a couple weeks off and then hit two or three more. He’s been doing this for several weeks now. We’ve got some video of him showing up and then leaving one of the burglary scenes. We have a good car description and that’s a 2017 to 2018 Toyota Corolla. It looks like it’s got one of the better trim packages and decent alloy wheels on it and it also has no front plate and there’s one shot where we can tell there’s probably somebody sitting in the front passenger seat. The burglar’s description is a little more vague. We can tell that he’s going to be a white male, we don’t know age, fairly thin and he’s wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie and the hood is up and his face is covered, so going to be difficult with that, but he’s wearing a red sweatshirt over the top of the hoodie and we can see he’s got gloves and some sort of pry bar and he’s going in, really looking for cash boxes, he’s taken a couple computers and that sort of thing, but just whatever’s left overnight, waiting for opening the next day.”

If you recognize the getaway car, or know anything at all that you think could help Edmonds Police identify this chronic coffee shop crook, call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers. It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to an arrest.