Expect long lines at Sea-Tac for the busiest day in airport history

SEATAC, Wash. — Sea-Tac International Airport says Friday will be the busiest day the airport has ever seen in its history.

Airport officials say travelers should expect TSA security lines to take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes during the peak times, which is between 5 and 11 a.m.

Why is this random Friday in June the busiest ever, you ask? Well, the real answer is that the whole summer is supposed to be the busiest ever.

Father’s Day weekend is usually busy - with families starting to take vacation and tourists flooding Seattle - and the sheer volume at Sea-Tac is growing. The record set last year at 165,000 travelers during a single day in August is just the beginning this year. Friday, they expect a total of 170,000 passengers, surpassing 2017’s record.

And that’s not the end. SeaTac officials say next Friday is supposed to beat this Friday’s record. Record-setting weekends are expected to peak in August. So 30 and 45 minute wait times at security are simply the new normal at Seattle’s growing airport