Edward Fernald: Wanted High-Violent Offender, 7-time convicted felon

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A 7-time convicted felon is on the run.

High-Violent Offender, Edward Fernald, is wanted by the Department of Corrections for breaking probation on a domestic violence no contact order out of Benton County.

He was last living in Richland and has ties to the entire Tri-Cities area.

He has a nationwide arrest warrant, so he’ll come back to Benton County from wherever he’s found.

He’s 54 years old, 6’1” and weighs 205 pounds.

Use the P3 Tips App or call the Crime Stoppers hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if you know where he’s hiding.