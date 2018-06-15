Help ID ‘Pink Bag Bandit,’ second Camaro-driving bank heist suspect

WANTED IN MARYSVILLE and LYNNWOOD —

Recognize this ‘Pink Bag Bandit?’

She’s suspected of robbing banks in Marysville and Lynnwood and threatening to have a gun.

The bank cameras got great looks at her and detectives also have her on camera getting gas before her Marysville heist — and a second suspect helping her from behind the wheel of a black Chevy Camaro. “There was an exchange between the female suspect, once she parks the stolen vehicle at the gas pumps and the suspect who is parked just next to her at the pumps, in the black Camaro. We checked with a local dealership, they believe that car to be between a 2012 and 2014,” said Marysville Police Det. Chris Jones. It’s a convertible, with after-market wheels and a custom front grill guard.

Detectives say the Honda the ‘Pink Bag Bandit’ drove was stolen from the Tulalip Casino hotel and recovered soon after she hit the Washington Federal Bank in Marysville on May 9th. She’s also accused of robbing the Washington Federal in Lynnwood two days later. Detectives say she used a stolen car that was later found for that one, as well.

On May 9th, before the Marysville robbery, she also went into a nearby Shell station to pay for the gas with some change you can see her lay down on the counter in the surveillance video.

With all these great looks -- someone's got to know her name. "Good, high-quality video that we have, actually, from a couple of different angles, other than just from the bank, so I do think it's very good, as far as showing the build of the female suspect, approximate heighth, her gait, the way she moves, the way she carries herself, the clothing that she's wearing is pretty identifiable, so we're hoping that the video will give us a little better idea of who she may be,” said Det. Jones.

Detectives think she's white, in her 20's, with face acne, her hair braided, wearing big sunglasses and sporting that grocery store-type bag with pink straps.

Like any bank robber we feature, a guaranteed $1,000 reward is yours if you can identify this ‘Pink Bag Bandit,’ or give detectives information on that black Camaro and the driver inside it that could lead to arrests.

Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous.