× $10,000 reward offered for information in 3 overnight arson cases

FEDERAL WAY – Police are looking for someone who set fire to several cars in a neighborhood overnight.

Police say each of the arsons happened in the Twin Lake neighborhood.

“It’s a big, big shock, that’s for sure,” said Jordan Jenkins, who was taking a look at his car today. He used his ’99 Honda Civic to commute to work in Kent daily.

“I am angry, just because it was a good commuter car for me,” Jenkins said.

He says he came home around 2:30 a.m. Friday and found his car on fire.

“I had to pull on this side of the road because the fire department had their cars here, and the police was here,” Jenkins said.

Federal Way police say all three fires happened between 1:54 and 2:45 a.m., all within a quarter mile of each other.

“It’s not the greatest neighborhood but it’s surely not set your car in the middle of the night neighborhood,” Jenkins said.

Police say in addition to Jenkins’ car, a trailer was also torched. The woman who owns it told Q13 News it had family momentum and holiday decorations inside. The third car fire happened on 340th Street Southwest.

Police investigated all three incidents, and say they are all arson.

“That makes me really nervous, especially if it’s random,” said Michelle Vela, who lives next door to Jenkins.

While detectives look for the arsonist, Vela says she’ll be parking her car in a much more visible place. As for Jenkins, he can only look at what he lost and try to figure out a new way to get work.

Neighbors are advised to be vigilant, report any suspicious activities and park their cars in well-lit or secured areas.

It is also advisable to eliminate accumulations of combustible materials around buildings and vehicles. Anyone with information about these fires should call Federal Way Police at 253-835-2121 or South King Fire & Rescue at 253-946-7348.

Investigators have posted Arson Alarm Foundation notifications at these scenes that advise of the $10,000 award fund available for persons who bring information forward that results in the prosecution of the individual(s) responsible for these intentionally set fires.