Yakima man arrested for murder after reporting body found buried in barn

YAKIMA, Wash. — Deputies arrested a 45-year-old man after he reported finding a body buried inside a barn.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is the one who called authorities to report finding the body in the barn along the Old Naches Highway. Deputies said the man told them who he believed committed the murder.

Investigators said after a series of interviews, they believed the 45-year-old man was the person responsible for the death.

The Yakima County Coroner performed an autopsy and learned that the victim was a male who had been shot in the head and above his left knee. It would take more time to identify the body, officials said.

The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail for investigation of 1st degree murder, 2nd degree assault and 1st degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Q13 News is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been charged.

The sheriff’s office said the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force assisted with the arrest.

