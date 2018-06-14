× World’s largest Christmas light maze coming to Seattle’s Safeco Field

SEATTLE — “A world of Christmas wonder awaits!”

It may still be spring, but the holidays will be here before we know it.

For five weeks in 2018, Enchant will be at Seattle’s Safeco Field — billed as the world’s largest Christmas light maze!

“Experience millions of dazzling lights as you explore The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, shop in the artisan market for Christmas gifts or celebrate in one of the VIP lounges. Enchant is now inside the ball parks at Safeco Field in Seattle and Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. November 23rd – December 30th.”

Coming to Safeco Field this winter: @EnchantXmas! Ice skating, holiday lights and a whole lot more from November 23 through December 30. #ILoveSafecoField ❄️ https://t.co/IKLy77Ec8y pic.twitter.com/p2x5u5BoGr — Safeco Field (@SafecoField) June 12, 2018

You can sign up here if you’re interested in buying Early Bird Special tickets.

Watch a video preview below:

Enchant will also be at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.