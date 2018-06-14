× Sunday’s Seattle Mariners game against the Boston Red Sox virtually sold out

SEATTLE — Seeing a Seattle Mariners game is getting very popular, and no one is complaining. Sunday’s Seattle Mariners game against the Boston Red Sox is virtually sold out, according to MLB’s Greg Johns.

Scattered singles and Standing Room Only tickets for $45 remain for the Father’s Day game.

Tickets are still available for the games on Friday and Saturday, but large crowds are expected as the Mariners hit 20 games over .500 for the first time since 2007.

Friday is the first postgame fireworks show, Saturday, game time 5:15 p.m., is Pride Night and the annual Fight Hunger food drive to benefit Northwest Harvest.

Sunday, the first 10,000 dads will receive a Father’s Day BBQ glove, courtesy of EQC. It’s also Youth Baseball Day with eye black stickers for all kids 14 and younger.

Haniger’s game-ending blast gives Mariners sweep of Angels

On Wednesday, 28,236 fans witnessed Mitch Haniger two-run home run in the ninth and 8-6 victory sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.

“We have such a powerful lineup,” Haniger said. “On any given night it can be somebody else and that’s kind of the vibe. There’s no panic.”

The Mariners have won six of their last seven games and 11 of their last 13.

Felix Hernandez (6-5, 5.70) is on the mound to start the highly anticipated a four-game home series against the Red Sox.

Hernandez is coming off his shortest outing of the season when he took the loss at Tampa Bay, allowing five earned runs on seven hits in the 7-3 loss. David Price (7-4, 4.00) is the expected starter for Boston.

The Mariners return to Safeco Field June 29 for a nine-game homestand against the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies.

Tickets are available at Mariners.com/Tickets, the Safeco Field box office, Mariners Team Stores, and by phone at 1-888-SEA-HITS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.