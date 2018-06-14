× State Patrol again searches area where 4 cars hit by gunfire on SR 509, ask public for tips

SEATAC, Wash. — State Patrol detectives with metal detectors returned Thursday to the State Route 509 scene where four cars were hit by gunfire the day before.

The shootings occurred at about 1:42 p.m. Wednesday on southbound SR 509 between South 160th Street and Des Moines Memorial Drive.

No one was injured in the shootings, and a two-hour grid search of the area failed to find any evidence, the State Patrol said.

Detectives returned with metal detectors Thursday but again failed to find any evidence.

“Detectives will also be talking to residents and businesses in the area in an attempt to find any security footage and information that can assist them in the investigation,” the State Patrol said in a news release.

“Detectives are asking for individuals that may have been in the area before or after this event that occurred at 1:42 p.m. to include the surrounding surface streets. Did anyone see a car speeding away or an individual running or acting suspiciously in or around the area? Does anyone have any dashcam video that may be of value?”

Those who might have information or tips are asked to contact State Patrol Detective Brody Ford at (425) 401-7742 or by email at brody.ford@wsp.wa.gov