× Redmond police shoot and kill suspect in Kirkland Safeway parking lot

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Redmond police detectives shot and killed a person in a Safeway parking lot Thursday night.

Police said the detectives were searching in Kirkland for somebody they believed to be armed and dangerous, and shots were fired at the Kingsgate Safeway when they encountered a possible suspect.

The suspect was hit and given aid, but ultimately died.

Police said it’s unclear what, exactly, led to shots being fired. Kirkland police, who are assisting with the investigation, said there were “no other outstanding suspects.”

No officers were hit.