Police investigating deadly shooting at Kent apartment complex

KENT, Wash.– Police in Kent are investigating a deadly shooting in East Hill.

Patrol units responded to a report of a man being shot in the area of 22400 Benson Rd. SE.

Once officers arrived they found a 25 year old man unresponsive. He died at the scene.

Investigators say this may have been a dispute between the victim and someone else who left the scene before police arrived.

At this point there isn’t much information about that possible suspect.

Police say this was not a random incident and they’re trying to figure out the relationship between the suspect and victim.

