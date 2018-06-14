× Mother of Lindsey Baum speaks in public for first time since daughter’s remains recovered

MCCLEARY, Wash. – For the first time since law enforcement announced the recovery of Lindsey Baum’s remains, her mother Melissa spoke to the media about the case.

Lindsey’s remains were finally discovered after a nearly decade’s long search for who they first thought was only a missing person.

Ten-year-old Lindsey went missing from her hometown of McCleary in the summer of 2009 – her body was discovered by hunters in Central Washington last fall.

“I attempted to write a statement on what exactly to say to convey what I feel, there are no words,” said Melissa. “The fact is a monster stole my 10-year-old little girl and they murdered her and they dumped her like trash in the woods.”

Baum spoke out publicly for the first time since her daughter’s body was recovered from a remote section of Central Washington. She thanked the multiple law enforcement agencies for continuing to keep Lindsey’s disappearance a priority and the public for their support.

“Anyone that’s ever said a prayer for my daughter I just want to reach out and let you know that I greatly appreciate it,” she said.

In 2009 Lindsey went missing from the small town of McCleary west of Olympia. Then in the fall of 2017 hunters found human remains about 20 miles west of Ellensburg. Later in 2018 the FBI determined they belonged to Lindsey.

More than 500 law enforcement officials searched the Manastash area where Lindsey’s remains were discovered. The area is so remote police say hunters are typically the only people would frequent the area.

“You’d really have to be familiar with the area either through hunting or hiking or something,” said Kittitas County Sheriff Gene Dana. “You ‘d have to have been there before because it goes back a long way into the wilderness.”

Investigators won’t release what evidence they have recovered from the area where Lindsay’s body was found because it could include information key to finding her killer.

“We need to keep the information that’s developing to ourselves because at this point the only people who know that information are us and the people responsible for this homicide and kidnapping,’ said Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott.

Now police are fielding new tips that are pouring in and interviewing people who may hold the key to solving Lindsey’s murder.

Since 2009, the Baum family has held out hope for a miracle that Lindsey would return home safe – now they’re praying her killer is held accountable.

“The people who did this to Lindsey deserve to be punished,” said Melissa. “The children still out there, your children deserve to be safe and as long as we allow monsters like this in our streets none of our children are safe.”

A poster showing Lindsey’s face in downtown McCleary won’t be taken down, it’s planned to be updated to help keep this story in the public eye.

Law enforcement say they’re still gathering clues and have asked anyone who might have information to come forward to help solve this case.