Former longtime Seattle police sergeant convicted of child rape

SEATTLE (AP) — A jury has found a former longtime Seattle Police Department sergeant guilty of four counts related to the rape and molestation of two young relatives over many years.

SeattlePI.com reports 46-year-old Daniel Amador on Wednesday was convicted of first-degree child molestation, second-degree child rape, third-degree child rape and first-degree incest.

He was detained after the verdict at Seattle’s King County Superior Court.

Prosecutors say the victims who are now adults went to Seattle police in 2016 and reported being sexually abused by Amador.

Lake Forest Park police arrested Amador after an investigation that police say included a recorded phone call between Amador and one of the women in which he apologized to her for the abuse.

Amador resigned from the Seattle Police Department in June 2016.