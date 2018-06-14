Federal agents, police ask for public’s help in identifying potential victims in child porn investigation

SEATTLE — Citing new information, federal agents and the Mercer Island Police Department asked Thursday for the public’s help in identifying potential victims in a child pornography investigation involving a local cheerleading coach.

Leonard Lewis, 32, a registered sex offender who has been employed as a coach at Tech Gymnastics and All Star Cheer in Woodinville, was charged in March with state violations of child porn possession. On previous occasions, Lewis also traveled internationally for employment as a cheerleading coach, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Lewis was convicted in 2012 with attempted possession of child pornography. As a result, he was required to register as a sex offender.

Homeland Security Investigations is leading the probe and asks that anyone with relevant information or concerns to call HSI Seattle at (206-442-1469 or email information to hsiseattletips@ice.dhs.gov.

HSI’s Operation Predator is an international initiative to protect children from sexual predators. Since the launch of Operation Predator in 2003, HSI said, it has arrested more than 16,000 individuals for crimes against children, including the production and distribution of online child pornography, traveling overseas for sex with minors, and sex trafficking of children.