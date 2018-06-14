Cops searching for person of interest after Everett man, 62, killed in fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a person of interest in a recent homicide.

According to Everett police, the man may have been involved in a fight that killed 62-year-old Jay Agostinelli on May 24

Police were called to the 1200 block of Broadway Avenue to the report of two men fighting. Officers found a man lying near a bus stop on the east side of the street.

Investigators said the victim was badly beaten, suffered multiple skull fractures and later died.

Anyone who might recognize this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the free P3 Tips app. You could be eligible for a cash reward and as always you can remain anonymous.