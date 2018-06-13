Shooting investigation along Lake City Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle police have now reopened all lanes of Lake City Way NE near the Maple Leaf neighborhood.

Officers responded to 911 calls just after 3:00 Wednesday morning, and found one victim with life-threatening injuries.

First responders rushed him to the hospital, while police shut down Lake City Way between NE 80th Street and NE 86th Street to investigate. The road fully re-opened just before 5:30 A.M., but so far police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

Tune in to Q13 News this morning for updates on the investigation as we learn more.