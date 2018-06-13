Seahawks hire former Colts GM Ryan Grigson as consultant

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks added some more firepower – this time, to the front office.

The Seahawks hired former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson to join John Schneider’s staff, his agent Buddy Baker reported on Twitter and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Grigson’s specific role with the team will be, but the Seattle Times’ Bob Condott reported that he will be a consultant.

Ryan Grigson lands with the #Seahawks, adding to an already talented front office. https://t.co/kIqqqJw1f4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2018

Grigson will officially be a consultant. https://t.co/vn4JgNENCt — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 13, 2018

Grigson was responsible for drafting Andrew Luck No. 1 in 2012, and was named Executive of the Year by Sporting News and Pro Football Weekly after turning a 2-14 team into an 11-5 team following that season.

He was fired after the 2016 season, as the Colts had failed to make the playoffs for two consecutive years. He spent last season as senior personnel executive for the Cleveland Browns.