Reward offered to solve armed robbery of Seattle restaurant on Mother's Day

SEATTLE — Detectives in the Seattle Police Robbery Unit are asking for the public’s help to solve a takeover style armed robbery on Mother’s Day. The thieves got away with $10,000 in cash because it was the busiest day of the year. Police say suspects robbed the Palisades Restaurant at 2601 W. Marina Place in Magnolia on May 13th. The call for help from the Palisades Restaurant at 2601 W. Marina Place came into 911 at about 11:36 pm.

Detectives say a manager told them he was inside a coat room when he was accosted by a masked suspect who pointed a silver semi-automatic pistol at him, then demanded money from the safe. The victim said the suspect repeatedly told him, ‘Don’ play with me.” The manager said he went to the office where the suspect ordered him to empty the contents of the safe into a duffel bag. The manager couldn’t tell whether the suspect already knew where the office was located.

The suspect then escorted the manager to another area of the restaurant where an employee was being held at gunpoint by a second masked assailant. The victim told officers he was in the kitchen cleaning up when he was approached by a man holding a gun. He says the suspect ordered him to turn over his phone which he did. Officers say the two were ordered to get inside a walk-in refrigerator in the kitchen and to count to 30 before leaving. They complied and then exited and began looking for a 3rd employee known to be working that night.

The 3rd employee told officers he escaped when he was approached by the two gunmen but ran down a hallway and around a corner, before getting in an elevator and taking it to the basement. He says he locked the elevator so the suspects could not pursue him. He says he ran outside and took off his work apron so that he could hide in the bushes. He remained there until officers arrived on scene. His work apron was later recovered 300 yards from the scene.

Police say one suspect was described as a white male, approximately 6’01”, with a muscular build. He was also wearing all dark clothing with a dark colored mask covering his face. Detectives say the race of the second suspect is unknown but the victims told police he seemed to be in his 20’s, 5’07” to 5’09”, wearing all dark clothing with his face concealed by a black mask.

There is no surveillance video or images of the suspects but detectives are hoping someone has bragged about their large ‘score’. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. If you know who was involved, submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips App on your phone or at http://www.P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).