Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Seattle

SEATTLE — A car hit and killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood.

Seattle police were called around 10:00 a.m. to 15th Ave W & W Armory Way.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the road was blocked for a short time. As of noon, one lane was getting by in each direction.

Drivers who use 15th Ave. W. through Interbay were encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

UPDATE: Per @SeattlePD, only 1 lane is open now in each direction on 15th Ave W at W Armory Way and is expected to be like this for a few hours. Please consider using alt routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/1QuCL8Kxni — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 13, 2018

