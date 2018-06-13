Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Seattle
SEATTLE — A car hit and killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood.
Seattle police were called around 10:00 a.m. to 15th Ave W & W Armory Way.
The Seattle Department of Transportation said the road was blocked for a short time. As of noon, one lane was getting by in each direction.
Drivers who use 15th Ave. W. through Interbay were encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
47.637649 -122.376208