North America to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW --The United States, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA member federations voted in favor of the North American bid over Morocco.

The 2026 World Cup will have 48 teams playing a total of 80 games - 60 are planned in the U.S. and 10 each in Canada and Mexico.

All three hosts should get automatic bids and each host a game on opening day.

The soccer tournament will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994.

Seattle is one of 17 cities that could host games along with cities in Canada and Mexico.

Not every city included is guaranteed to get matches; FIFA and the bid committee will narrow down the results in the next two years.

U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro promised $4 billion ticket revenue for FIFA from 5.8 million people attending the 80-game, 48-team tournament.

President Donald Trump tweeting congratulations to all three countries for their hardwork.