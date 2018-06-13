× Yes K.J. Wright is entering the last year of his contract. No, he’s not going to hold out

RENTON, Wash. – Hey K.J. … how come you’re here?

In any other context, it would’ve been a borderline rude question. But Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is entering the final year of his contract, even as teammate Earl Thomas just began a holdout as he enters the final year of his own deal.

“Why am I not holding out?” Wright asked rhetorically Wednesday at the VMAC amid the team’s mandatory minicamp. “I just want to control what I can control. I want to get better in the offseason. I believe spring ball is a way to improve yourself, and it’s my job to make sure I build this chemistry with my defense. I want this defense to be good, I want Coach Norton to have a good first year.

“I’ve always believed you can control what you can control, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”

To nobody’s surprise, there was no update on Thomas’ holdout during the second day of Seattle’s three-day minicamp. Wright didn’t directly address that situation, but made it clear that it’s not a decision he himself would make.

“I want to be here of course, and the Seahawks know that, and whatever they want to do, they’ll do,” he said. “It’s my job to be the best I can be, to make sure that K.J. and this defense is good, and they know what it is, and let’s get something done. “