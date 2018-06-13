Hero teacher who stopped Indiana school shooting awarded a new car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – The teacher who stopped the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School was honored in a huge way on Wednesday, according to WXIN.

The Ed Napleton Automotive Group recognized 29-year-old Jason Seaman’s heroic efforts by giving him a new 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

“As I read more and more about Jason, I heard him say he didn’t think what he did was that heroic because it was the only acceptable action to take,” said Brian Napleton, Director of Midwest Operations at Ed Napleton Auto Group. “In my mind that way of thinking is what makes him a hero to me.”

Seaman is credited with tackling and disarming the shooter who opened fire inside Noblesville West Middle School in late May. Seaman and student Ella Whistler, 13, were both shot during the attack. Whistler survived, but was critically wounded.

Seaman says the support from the community has been tremendous.

"It’s uplifted me. It's uplifted my wife, everybody that it's affected,” said Seaman. “There are 1,300 plus kids who go to that school and they all have parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles. Every reach-out of support supports them too. So thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

But the dealership group hasn’t forgotten about the 13-year-old victim in the shooting. The Napleton family is also donating money to Whistler's family.

For every car sold between Memorial Day and Father’s Day at the family's four Indianapolis area dealerships, the auto group will donate $25. The money donated will help pay for Ella's medical expenses and therapy.