Broccoli is America’s favorite vegetable, but it’s not Washington’s

SEATTLE — Carrots are Washington state’s favorite vegetable, according to a survey conducted by Green Giant the iconic brand synonymous with veggies. But Broccoli is the reigning favorite vegetable across the United States.

In the open-ended survey timed to National Eat Your Vegetables Day (June 17), Green Giant polled nearly 4,000 Americans to determine the most popular vegetable in each state.

Surveyors found:

Broccoli is the most popular vegetable in 47% of U.S. states

Corn is the second most popular vegetable, chosen as the favorite in nine U.S. states

Idaho , known for its potatoes, was the only state to choose peas as the favorite veggie

, known for its potatoes, was the only state to choose peas as the favorite veggie Onions, peppers, celery and spinach are noticeably absent from the list of favorites

Survey Data Compilation – 3,902 U.S. residents ages 18 and older agreed to take an open-ended survey outlining their favorite vegetable and the state they reside in. The survey was conducted by Green Giant from April 20, 2018 to May 4, 2018 using Crowd Tap.

