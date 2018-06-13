× 51-year-old woman found slain in Mason County home; husband taken into custody

SHELTON, Wash. — A 51-year-old woman was found slain in her home Wednesday and detectives took her husband into custody, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said.

The murder took place in the Collins Lake area, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday to determine the official cause of death, but the sheriff’s office called it a domestic violence homicide.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Donna Louise Sullivan, 51.