4 cars hit by gunfire on SR 509 near Sea-Tac Airport
DES MOINES, Wash. — Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid State Route 509 near Sea-Tac Airport after four cars were struck by gunfire. The Washington State Patrol said additional shots have been fired since the initial incident about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
WSP troopers and other law enforcement agencies are searching for the active shooter on the ground and using a helicopter.
All lanes of SR 509 near S 130th Street are blocked. Northbound traffic is being diverted to 188th Street. Southbound traffic is being diverted to 160th Street.
