This week, Q13 News is all local, all morning in Bremerton!

4 cars hit by gunfire on SR 509 near Sea-Tac Airport

Posted 2:18 PM, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 03:55PM, June 13, 2018

DES MOINES, Wash. — Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid State Route 509 near Sea-Tac Airport after four cars were struck by gunfire. The Washington State Patrol said additional shots have been fired since the initial incident about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

WSP troopers and other law enforcement agencies are searching for the active shooter on the ground and using a helicopter.

All lanes of SR 509 near S 130th Street are blocked. Northbound traffic is being diverted to 188th Street. Southbound traffic is being diverted to 160th Street.

LIVE TRAFFIC:  Check our live traffic map here

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.  