4 cars hit by gunfire on SR 509 near Sea-Tac Airport

DES MOINES, Wash. — Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid State Route 509 near Sea-Tac Airport after four cars were struck by gunfire. The Washington State Patrol said additional shots have been fired since the initial incident about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

WSP troopers and other law enforcement agencies are searching for the active shooter on the ground and using a helicopter.

All lanes of SR 509 near S 130th Street are blocked. Northbound traffic is being diverted to 188th Street. Southbound traffic is being diverted to 160th Street.

As traffic exits 509 Burien surface streets will become quite crowded. We are working with WSP to deal with this. Thanks for your understanding. https://t.co/3n6fSWS2f5 — Burien Police (@BurienPD) June 13, 2018

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.