2 killed after car crashes into tree, catches fire near Kent

KING COUNTY, Wash. -- Two people died after their car crashed into a tree and caught fire Wednesday morning between Kent and Auburn.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on S 277th St & E Valley Hwy -- just off of SR 167.

Valley Regional Fire said one car crashed into a tree on the side of the road before it caught fire. Two people were killed.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m., one lane opened in each direction.

