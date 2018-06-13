This week, Q13 News is all local, all morning in Bremerton!

2 killed after car crashes into tree, catches fire near Kent

Posted 6:33 AM, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:14AM, June 13, 2018

KING COUNTY, Wash. -- Two people died after their car crashed into a tree and caught fire Wednesday morning between Kent and Auburn.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on S 277th St & E Valley Hwy -- just off of SR 167.

Valley Regional Fire said one car crashed into a tree on the side of the road before it caught fire. Two people were killed.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m., one lane opened in each direction.

