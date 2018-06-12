Wildfire forces evacuations near Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Authorities have some central Washington residents to evacuate their homes because of a wildfire.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman says the blaze started Monday afternoon in the Soap Lake area along State Route 17.

Foreman says wind carried the fire up over a cliff and toward some homes on the east side of State Route 17 North from milepost 81 south to Soap Lake.

He says a level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notice was issued for that area shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

#SOAPLAKEFIRE. – Estimated this morning 2,000 acres, 50% contained . The "percent contained" indicates how much of the fire's perimeter is surrounded by a barrier. But that doesn't mean the fire won't spread beyond the containment line. Right now lines are holding good. pic.twitter.com/oNt6VdctmX — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 12, 2018

He said it wasn’t yet known what caused the fire or exactly how many homes were threatened.