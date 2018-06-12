City Council repeals Seattle’s head tax after staunch opposition from businesses
This week, Q13 News is all local, all morning in Bremerton!

Two injured in Federal Way apartment fire (but family cat found safe)

Posted 2:28 PM, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 02:43PM, June 12, 2018

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Two people suffered minor injuries  in a Federal Way apartment fire Tuesday morning.

South King Fire said the fire started in a bedroom and moved to the attic at the apartment on S. 336th St. The residents were able to get out because their fire alarm was in working order.

Both people were sent to Harborview with minor injuries.

Investigators didn’t say how much damage the fire caused.

There was one bright spot: The family cat was found safe and sound. Federal Way animal control was taking care of him while things got sorted out.