Two injured in Federal Way apartment fire (but family cat found safe)

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Two people suffered minor injuries in a Federal Way apartment fire Tuesday morning.

South King Fire said the fire started in a bedroom and moved to the attic at the apartment on S. 336th St. The residents were able to get out because their fire alarm was in working order.

Both people were sent to Harborview with minor injuries.

Investigators didn’t say how much damage the fire caused.

There was one bright spot: The family cat was found safe and sound. Federal Way animal control was taking care of him while things got sorted out.