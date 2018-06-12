Seattle just killed the ‘Amazon tax’ it passed unanimously last month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle City Council voted 7-2 Tuesday to repeal a controversial new "Amazon tax" on employers that it passed unanimously just a month ago.

In response to public pressure and signature gathering from No Tax on Jobs, a business-backed referendum campaign, the City Council held a special meeting to repeal the so-called head tax, or employee hours tax.

The repeal vote passed, negating the need for a referendum.

Several councilmembers spoke ahead of the repeal vote in an effort to explain the council's reversal.

"Money has funded this campaign to put us in a position where we have to repeal this law," said councilmember Lorena Gonzalez. "It gives me no pleasure to have to repeal this law because I think this law was well done."

Councilwoman Lisa Herbold making some pretty bold and broad statements about what she thinks "the vast majority of Seattle residents believe." Basically saying they are wrong and uninformed about what the city needs to deal with the homeless issue. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 12, 2018

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda opposed the repeal and said the reality is that the city doesn't have enough resources to fight the homeless crisis.

"This was our call to action. This was our city's response," said Mosqueda.

She and councilmember Kshama Sawant were the only two who voted against the repeal.

"I'm in a position where I will vote to repeal this," said councilmember Mike O'Brien. "But I don't have a replacement for you ... what this has proven is various components of our community have the power to stop things."

The vote came after about an hour of public comment during which people from both sides of the argument shouted at councilmembers.

What Seattle's Employee Hours Tax would have done

The tax, which was scheduled to take effect in January 2019, amounted to $275 a year per full-time employee of the highest grossing businesses in Seattle. It would have raised roughly $47 million a year on average and expired after five years.

The revenue was intended to help fight the city's homelessness and affordable housing problems. Seattle's lack of an income tax narrows the city council's options in terms of how to raise money for public policy efforts.

The campaign had already collected more than twice the number of signatures required to let voters decide on the November ballot whether to reject the tax, according to Tim Ceis, a general consultant to the campaign.

Amazon, Starbucks and the Northwest Grocery Association were among the biggest backers of the referendum campaign.

Amazon released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"Today's vote by the Seattle City Council to repeal the tax on job creation is the right decision for the region's economic prosperity," reads the statement, signed by vice president Drew Herdener. "We are deeply committed to being part of the solution to end homelessness in Seattle and will continue to invest in local nonprofits like Mary's Place and FareStart that are making a difference on this important issue."

Organizers of the referendum campaign maintain that the city already spends a lot of money on homelessness with few positive results, Ceis said. Their preference is for Seattle to join with other cities in King County to combat the problem and to reform the existing system of how services are provided.

In the wake of the passage of the head tax in Seattle, a number of cities in Silicon Valley have been contemplating head taxes of their own to combat traffic congestion and other transportation problems that have arisen as the tech sector dominating the area has grown.

CNN contributed to this report.