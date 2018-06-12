× Plan ahead: I-90 lane closures across Snoqualmie Pass begin today

HYAK, Wash. – Interstate 90 near the summit of Snoqualmie Pass will be reduced to two lanes beginning tonight and lasting until mid-August.

Contractors will be repairing the bridge decks and performing regular maintenance.

The traffic shift will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the project is finished.

The highway will be reduced to two lanes between milepost 52 and milepost 47 near the Denny Creek area.

Drivers will also experience minor delays during the day and at night due to several work zones between Hyak and Cle Elum.

This week, crews will be inspecting the Vantage Bridge between mileposts 136 and 137 from Monday, June 11 to Thursday, June 14. Drivers will experience minor delays due to lane closures in both directions.