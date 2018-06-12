× Healthy Living: Brain boosting foods to fight cognitive decline

Food is more than fuel. The right food can also boost your brain power and fight cognitive decline.

Nutritionist Deborah Enos stopped by the Q13 studios to share her thoughts of brain foods.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Also, here's the salad recipe she shared from the Padella Bistro in Victoria, British Columbia.

Israeli Avocado Salad

For the vinaigrette:

Juice of 1 Lemon (approx. 3 Tbsp)

1 clove of garlic finely minced

2 tsp of toasted, ground cumin seed

½ cup of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine lemon juice, garlic and cumin seed, whisk in olive oil, let stand for flavours to combine and marry before adding salt and pepper.

For the salad:

½ cup chopped cucumber (preferably long English, but whatever tastes best and freshest at the moment, if they are large remove the seeds, peel field cucumbers)

½ cup chopped celery

3 Tbsp lightly toasted walnuts

3 Tbsp cooked quinoa (we prefer tri colour quinoa)

1 ripe avocado diced

Micro greens (optional garnish, but they do taste pretty darned good)

Salt & pepper to taste

Combine cucumber, celery, walnuts & quinoa, add salt and pepper, toss with the vinaigrette (be sure to whisk the vinaigrette back together or shake it in a sealed container as it will not emulsify). Add avocado, mix gently so as to not turn the avocado into mush. Plate and top with micro greens if so desired.