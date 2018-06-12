× George H.W. Bush just became the first former US president to turn 94

Here’s a birthday present for George H.W. Bush, who turned 94 on Tuesday: He’s now the first former president to reach that age.

Bush is celebrating at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine, as he has in years past, family spokesman Jim McGrath said.

It is a “very low-key day with family, which, as you know, is perfection as he sees it,” McGrath said.

He’ll be joined in the exclusive club on October 1, when former President Jimmy Carter will celebrate his 94th birthday.

Bush has been the oldest living president in history since he outlived Gerald Ford, who died in 2006 at the age of 93. The previous record-holder, Ronald Reagan, also was 93 when he passed away in 2004, but Ford outlived him by more than a month.

Bush has been hospitalized twice following the passing of his wife, Barbara, in April. Last week, he was discharged from a Maine hospital after being admitted due to low blood pressure.

The former president has celebrated past birthdays by skydiving near his home in Maine.