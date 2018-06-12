Detectives seek knife, wanted sex offender ahead of murder trial in gruesome Lake Stevens killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Snohomish County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find 52-year-old sex offender Kevin Patrick Hanrahan -- and they have an unusual request ahead of an upcoming murder trial in August.

Hanrahan has a Department of Corrections warrant out for his arrest. Detectives say he is a material witness in the murder of 20-year-old Phillipa Lopez. She was found in her Lake Stevens home in 2013 tied to her bed with electrical cord and stabbed multiple times.

“We’ve been in contact with Hanrahan before. The challenge is that he has a DOC Escape warrant so he has been unwilling to come in and speak to police,” said Shari Ireton with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Hanrahan has connections in Snohomish County, Woodinville, Kirkland and Kenmore. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips to find Hanrahan. Submit the information anonymously by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or at http://www.P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Detectives are also requesting to borrow a knife just like the one used to stab Phillipa to death. It is a Performance Tool Northwest Trail One Hand Knife that went out of production in 2011. The actual knife is logged into evidence and can’t be touched before the trial.

“What we’re looking for is someone who has the exact same make and model of this knife, so that we could borrow it for forensics tests. It is made by a local company. We did contact them. They, unfortunately, did not have any in stock.

"We’ve searched high and low to be able to find one that we could borrow and just haven’t been able to come up with one, so we’re hoping someone in the public has a knife like this one in their possession and they’d be willing to work with detectives to let us borrow it. Anybody who has one, we ask them to call our anonymous tip line at (425) 388-3845,” said Ireton.