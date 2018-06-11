‘The world will see a major change:’ Trump, Kim sign ‘important’ unspecified document

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed what Trump says is a “very important” and “pretty comprehensive” document.

But Trump refused to tell reporters what the declaration says. The document is set to be handed out to reporters later.

Trump said Tuesday as the leaders wrapped up their historic summit in Singapore that he and Kim “have developed a very special bond” during their day together.

And he says, “Both sides are going to be impressed with the result.”

Kim told reporters that “the world will see a major change,” though it’s unclear how.

The summit marked the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

Trump said the denuclearization process will begin “very quickly,” and said he would “absolutely” invite Kim to the White House for a visit.