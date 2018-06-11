× Seattle Police searching for 11-year-old girl

SEATTLE — Police are searching for a girl who went missing Sunday night in Seattle.

According to Seattle Police, Brooklynn Beckstrom, 11, was last seen at Ryther Child Care located in 2400 block of NE 95th Street around 6 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, navy shirt with dots, dark leggings with denim shorts, and black Nike shoes. She is about 5’2″, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say she is on anti-psychotic medication.

If you see her, please call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.