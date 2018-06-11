Pucker up! Pickle Juice Slush coming to Sonic today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sonic has introduced a pickle-flavored version of its summer staple at 3,500 participating locations nationwide.

Called the Pickle Juice Slush, the bright-green drink will be available for a limited time.

Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness 😏🥒😎 — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018

The unusual drink impressed early reviewers who tried the drink at Sonic's Oklahoma headquarters.

"Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about. You won't understand why, but you'll keep going back for more sips, likely until it's all gone," wrote Food and Wine magazine's Maria Yagoda, who added that she found the drink a tad too sugary for her liking.