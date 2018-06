Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – One person died in a house fire in Seattle on Monday evening, Seattle Fire said.

There was no immediate word on what started the fire at a home in the 2100 block of N.W. 96th St.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 4:45 p.m., and saw black smoke and flames pouring from the house.

There was also no word on who the victim was. Seattle Fire spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said crews left the body in the house during the course of the investigation.