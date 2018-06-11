× Meet Snowdrop! #WhyNotMePets

A little old lady named Snowdrop is ready to find a family who will love her quirks.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Snowdrop get adopted.

She’s an 11-year-old chihuahua. You can meet her at the Emerald City Pet Rescue in Seattle. Snowdrop has been at the shelter for a little over a year.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snowdrop's perfect home would be with people who like to stay in and take her on short walks at the end of the work day.

"She's a slow walker, so probably a less active family would work for her," said Mary Atkins, a kennel supervisor at the shelter. "She likes to just curl up into a little cave type of bed to sleep for most of the day and then a short little walk for fresh air would be ideal."

If there's any kids at home, they need to be respectful of Snowdrop's space because she doesn't always like to be picked up. Also, no cats.

Snowdrop is a really mellow dog, but she's known to burst in "zoomies."

"She's not a huge fan of toys necessarily, but she does get really cute "zoomies," said Atkins. "So, often if people are just playing with her or kind of touching her feet she gets really excited and runs around in circles."

Shelter staff say Snowdrop also plays with the agility equipment at the shelter. There's also something really unique about her.

"So, Snowdrop is extra special because she has 22 toes," said Atkins. "She's got 10 on her front paws and she has 12 on her back paws because she has two little extra claws on both of her back paws so we always like to say that makes her a little special."

If you're interested in adopting Snowdrop, just contact the Emerald City Pet Rescue.