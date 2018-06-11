Burger chains take aim at IHOP (or is it IHOb?) rebranding
If you take aim at Burger King, you best not miss.
Several national fast-food chains took to social media Monday to make light of IHOP’s decision to temporarily rebrand as IHOb as it seeks to promote its new line of hamburgers.
Wendy’s, which has a history of taking big swings on social media in recent years, hit the hardest.
Burger King went big, changing its Twitter name to Pancake King.
Whataburger got in on the action:
As did White Castle:
And Moon Pie:
Even Netflix got in a dig: