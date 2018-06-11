× Burger chains take aim at IHOP (or is it IHOb?) rebranding

If you take aim at Burger King, you best not miss.

Several national fast-food chains took to social media Monday to make light of IHOP’s decision to temporarily rebrand as IHOb as it seeks to promote its new line of hamburgers.

Wendy’s, which has a history of taking big swings on social media in recent years, hit the hardest.

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Burger King went big, changing its Twitter name to Pancake King.

Whataburger got in on the action:

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

As did White Castle:

We are excited to announce that we will be switching our name to Pancake Castle. — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) June 11, 2018

And Moon Pie:

We've worked really hard for like 100 years to get people to remember our brand name so if it's cool with everyone we're just going to stick with MoonPie thank you — MoonPie (@MoonPie) June 11, 2018

Even Netflix got in a dig: