After first meeting, Trump says he and Kim have ‘excellent relationship’

Trump and Kim met for about 40 minutes Tuesday one-on-one, joined only by interpreters.

Trump made the comments as he and Kim walked together along balcony as they headed to a larger meeting with aides.

Trump was flanked in the larger meeting by chief of staff John Kelly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton. They sat across the table from Kim and his team.

Before the meeting, Kim and Trump met and shook hands, marking the first time a U.S. President met with a North Korean leader.