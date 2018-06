Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 FIFA World Cup begins Thursday, June 14 on Q13 FOX!

The most watched sporting event in the world can be seen on Q13 FOX and in the FOX Sports app.

Some matches will run at the same time as Q13 News This Morning. When that happens, we'll continue our regularly scheduled morning news on JOEtv, cable 10/over-the-air channel 22.

Click here to see the full programming schedule.