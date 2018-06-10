Trump and Kim arrive in Singapore hours apart

SINGAPORE — President Donald Trump has arrived at Singapore’s government house for a meeting with the island city-state’s leader.

Trump and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong are meeting Monday at the Istana house. The two leaders are scheduled to meet one-on-one before an expanded working lunch with aides.

Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

The streets were lined with press and onlookers with cell phones as Trump’s motorcade made its way from his hotel.

Singapore is hosting Tuesday’s unprecedented summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over dismantling the North’s nuclear weapons program.

Kim Jong Un is in Singapore

Trump and Kim arrived in Singapore hours apart on Sunday night.

The first word Kim is in Singapore for Tuesday’s summit came early Monday morning. Though North Koreans have been left largely in the dark about the summit, the reports of his arrival came relatively quickly by North Korean standards.

A dispatch by the state-run Korean Central News Agency says Kim and Trump will exchange “wide-ranging and profound views” on establishing a new relationship, the issue of building a “permanent and durable peace mechanism” and realizing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The report notes the summit is being held “under the great attention and expectation of the whole world.”