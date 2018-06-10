Storm guard Jewell Loyd in-studio on “Q It Up Sports”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio Sunday night following the Storm's close loss to Atlanta. It was the first of five straight home games at KeyArena which continues this week with games on Tuesday and Friday night. On Friday, the first 3,000 fans will receive Jewell Loyd bobbleheads.

Loyd discussed everything from new head coach Dan Hughes to her relationship with former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and how he's become a mentor for her.

